हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muhammad Siddiq

Separated at partition, reuinted at social media - a teary meet after 74 years

Two brothers had a moment of their lifetime in Kartarpur Corridor as they met each other after a gap of 75 years. The borthers -  Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Habib aka Cheela - were separated at the time of 1947-partition.

Separated at partition, reuinted at social media - a teary meet after 74 years
Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Habib aka Cheela were separated at the time of 1947-partition.

Two brothers had a moment of their lifetime in Kartarpur Corridor as they met each other after a gap of 75 years. The borthers -  Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Habib aka Cheela - were separated at the time of 1947-partition.

The picture and visuals showed the two brothers and their family members in filled with excitement and joy.

The two brothers were reunited with the help of social media.

While Muhammad Siddiq is a resident of Pakistan's Faislabad, while Muhammad Habib is a resident of India's Punjab.

The two planned a meet at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, on Tuesday after their relatives traced each other over social media and fixed a meeting at Kartapur Corridor.

The two brothers broke into tears as they hugged each other at Kartarpur Corridor.

Habib told Siddiq that he didn’t marry all these years while living in India and their mother had died after losing her senses, a source said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Muhammad SiddiqMuhammad HabibKartarpur Sahib
Next
Story

Meet Justice Indu Malhotra, retired Supreme Court judge, to head probe panel on PM Modi’s security breach

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Bollywood Breaking: Jacqueline's special request for privacy!