Separated at partition, reuinted at social media - a teary meet after 74 years

Two brothers had a moment of their lifetime in Kartarpur Corridor as they met each other after a gap of 75 years. The borthers - Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Habib aka Cheela - were separated at the time of 1947-partition.

The picture and visuals showed the two brothers and their family members in filled with excitement and joy.

The two brothers were reunited with the help of social media.

While Muhammad Siddiq is a resident of Pakistan's Faislabad, while Muhammad Habib is a resident of India's Punjab.

The two planned a meet at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, on Tuesday after their relatives traced each other over social media and fixed a meeting at Kartapur Corridor.

The two brothers broke into tears as they hugged each other at Kartarpur Corridor.

Habib told Siddiq that he didn’t marry all these years while living in India and their mother had died after losing her senses, a source said.

Live TV