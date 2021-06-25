हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Serum Institute has begun production of Covovax anti-COVID-19 vaccine: Adar Poonawalla

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax is being manufactured at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India's facility, Adar Poonawalla informed.

Serum Institute begins production of Covovax anti-COVID-19 vaccine: Adar Poonawalla

Pune: The first batch of Covovax, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc, is being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India's Pune facility, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday.

"Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. Well done team at Serum Institute India," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

In March this year, he had said that the clinical trials of Covovax vaccine have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

In January this year, the Serum Institute had rolled out Covishield vaccine in the country. It had entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine.

