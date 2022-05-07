हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mathura accident

Seven, including a child, killed in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura; CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths

"They were going to a wedding function in Noida," Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura (Rural), said.

Seven, including a child, killed in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura; CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths
Police officials at the accident site

New Delhi: Seven people were killed and two injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, police said on Saturday (May 7, 2022) morning.

"Three women, three men and one child died on the spot while another child and a man are hospitalised," Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura (Rural), said.

"They were going to a wedding function in Noida," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the deaths and has directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

