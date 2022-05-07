New Delhi: Seven people were killed and two injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, police said on Saturday (May 7, 2022) morning.

"Three women, three men and one child died on the spot while another child and a man are hospitalised," Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura (Rural), said.

"They were going to a wedding function in Noida," he added.

थाना नौहझील क्षेत्रान्तर्गत बजाना कट 68- माइलस्टोन यमुना एक्सप्रैस-वे के निकट हुई सडक दुर्घटना के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक,ग्रामीण मथुरा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट । pic.twitter.com/PLnPrJXXro — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) May 7, 2022

थाना नौहझील क्षेत्रान्तर्गत बजाना कट 68- माइलस्टोन यमुना एक्सप्रैस-वे के निकट हुई सडक दुर्घटना के घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक, नगर व अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण द्वारा किया गया तथा अधीनस्थों को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु दिशा-निर्देश दिये गये । pic.twitter.com/FVxbTpAKUV — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the deaths and has directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.