Severe flood situation in several states, Orange alert issued

The Central Water Commission on Monday warned of a severe flood situation in several states of the country and issued an Orange alert in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The water level of several rivers is flowing in a severe situation including, River Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), River Bagmati and River Kosi (Bihar), River Cauvery (Karnataka), and River Ganga (Uttar Pradesh).

Live TV

As many as 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh have declared a holiday for all government and private on Monday due to incessant rainfall lashing parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in at least 32 districts of the state for Monday. An orange alert, detonating the likelihood of heavy rainfall and directing the authorities to be prepared for any untoward incident, has been sounded in these 32 districts including Bhopal, Sagar, Harda, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Baitul, Devas, and Ashoknagar among others.

The District Magistrates of Bhopal, Sagar, Harda, Raisen, Vidisha, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Seoni, Ujjain, and Narsinghpur have declared a holiday for all private and government schools in their respective districts seeing the torrential downpour happening for the past two days.

A notification issued by commission states as below:

Andhra Pradesh: River Godavari at Kunavaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 40.010002 m with Rising trend which is 0.77 m above its Danger Level of 39.24 m and 11.29 m below its previous HFL of 51.3 m (1986-08-16).

Bihar: River Bagmati at Runisaidpur in Sitamarhi district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 54.02 m with Rising trend which is 0.29 m above its Danger Level of 53.73 m and 4.13 m below its previous HFL of 58.15 m (2017-08-14). River Kosi at Baltara in Khangaria district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 34.39 m with Rising trend which is 0.54 m above its Danger Level of 33.85 m and 2.01 m below its previous HFL of 36.4 m (1987-08-15).

Karnataka: River Cauvery at KOLLEGAL in Chamarajanagara district of Karnataka continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 626.95 m with Steady trend which is 0.95 m above its Danger Level of 626.0 m and 3.30 m below its previous HFL of 630.25 m ().

Maharashtra: River Wainganga at Bhandara in Bhandra district of Maharashtra continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 Ers, it was flowing at a level of 245.22 m with Rising trend which is 0.72 m above its Danger Level of 244.5 m and 5.68 m below its previous HFL of 250.9 m (2005-09-16).

Uttar Pradesh: River Ghagra at Elginbridge in Bara Banki district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 106.37 m with Steady trend which is 0.30 m above its Danger Level of 106.07 m and 1.25 m below its previous HFL of 107.616 m (2014-08-16). River Ganga at Kachhlabridge in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 162.27 m with Steady trend which is 0.27 m above its Danger Level of 162.0 m and 0.52 m below its previous HFL of 162.79 m (2010-09-24).