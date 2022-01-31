Shahdara sexual assault case: Delhi Police to take action against those revealing victim’s identity

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said legal action would be taken against those found revealing the identity and spreading rumours about a woman who was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar recently.

The Delhi Police’s appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide. Some posts also allegedly revealed the identity of the victim.

Asking people not to reveal the identity of the victim and spread misleading facts, the police said necessary action is being taken by identifying those who have been spreading rumours.

Last week, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Police said they have arrested eight women and a man as well as apprehended three (boys) juveniles in connection with the case. Police said the accused were arrested on the basis of the victim’s complaint and the videos that surfaced online soon after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram took to Twitter and posted a video of himself urging people to not share rumours and false information through social media platforms.

“In the Kasturba Nagar sexual assault case, some people are spreading rumours about the victim and the incident through social media platforms. False information is being posted. Some of them are also found revealing the identity of the victim and also trying to give a communal angle to the incident,” he said.

“Some of them are spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is false information. The victim is doing fine and safe. The officers of the team have also met her,” he added.

He said if anyone is found spreading rumours or wrong information through social media or any other platforms, “we will surely take legal action against such people. Till now, whoever has shared such posts on the incident, we are taking legal action against them.”

