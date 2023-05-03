Sharad Pawar Resignation: Praful Patel Says Not Interested In Becoming NCP Chief, Not A Contender

Mumbai: A day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar resigned from his post, his deputy and senior party leader Praful Patel has said that he is not interested in becoming party president. Praful Patel, who is also the NCP Rajya Sabha MP, on Wednesday categorically being a contender for the top party post. He asserted that NCP founder Sharad Pawar remains the party chief till he reconsiders his decision to step down from the post, and there would be no discussions to pick his successor till then.

Speaking to reporters here, Patel, who is also the NCP's national vice president, added that he himself was not in the running for the top post.

The committee, which Pawar himself set up on Tuesday to decide on his successor, did not meet on Wednesday, he said. "If the situation arises, the committee will decide on Pawar's successor and the decision will be unanimous. He sought time to think over his decision after the party asked him to reconsider it, and till the final decision is arrived at, there is no question of deliberating on his successor," Patel said.

"There is no vacancy," he said, adding, "Whether Pawar remains president or not, he is the party's identity and soul." The NCP leader was reacting to speculation about Supriya Sule emerging as the choice for national president and Ajit Pawar as the Maharashtra unit chief.

Some reports also suggested that Patel could succeed Pawar. The party was trying to persuade Pawar to reconsider his decision, Patel said. "Party workers should have patience and stop resigning from their posts en masse (in protest against Pawar's decision)," he said.

As he was the convenor of the committee, he would inform when its meeting is scheduled, Patel told the reporters. He also denied that state NCP chief Jayant Patil was upset with the party. Patil was in Pune to attend a meeting of his sugar cooperative factory, Patel said.

Jitendra Awhad Resigns As NCP Gen Secy

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad earlier today submitted his resignation from his post as the party`s general secretary, a day after party supremo Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as its president.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to Sharad Pawar Saheb. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb`s announcement", Jitendra Awhad told news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Pawar had said that he is stepping down as party chief, with the surprise announcement drawing emotional reactions from thousands of NCP leaders, workers and supporters who urged him to reconsider.

Among those who urged Pawar to reconsider included Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil. Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and union minister was seen as a key architect of moves towards opposition unity ahead of the 2024 electoral battle.

Pawar`s nephew Ajit Pawar, who had earlier said that "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back" later said that the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

The ‘Vajramooth' rallies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi - the alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) - were postponed due to the hot summer conditions and it was decided on Sunday when a rally was held in Mumbai, Patel said. "It has nothing to do with Pawar stepping down as NCP chief," he said.