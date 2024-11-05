Advertisement
Sharda Sinha Death: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Atishi Pay Tribute To The 'Bihar Kokila'

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

Sharda Sinha, the beloved folk and classical singer passed away at the age of 72 at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital, where she was on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on X and said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha Ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been immensely popular for many decades. The melodious echoes of her songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this moment of grief, my condolences are with her family and fans. Om Shanti!"

 

 


Union Minister Rajnath Singh said on X, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shrimati Sharda Sinha ji. She was a multi-talented folk singer who made Bhojpuri language popular among the masses. People will remember her songs for a long time. With her demise, the world of folk music has lost an influential voice. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to her bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti!"

 

