In a much-anticipated release, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the late Pranab Mukherjee, is set to launch her book, "Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers," on December 11. The book promises captivating insights into the political landscape, with a particular focus on Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Rahul's Leadership Potential Questioned:

A striking revelation from the book is Pranab Mukherjee's questioning of Rahul Gandhi's readiness to helm the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Mukherjee's poignant statement, "If Rahul doesn't understand the difference between AM and PM, how can he hope to manage the PMO in the future?" prompts a closer examination of Gandhi's leadership capabilities.

Navigating Morning Meetings:

The narrative delves into an interesting incident where Rahul Gandhi mistakenly scheduled a morning meeting with Pranab Mukherjee in Mughal Garden (now Amrit Udyan). Despite Mukherjee's preference for an undisturbed morning routine, he chose to meet with Gandhi, offering readers a glimpse into the dynamics of their interactions.

Also read: Vasundhara Raje's Late-Night Arrival In Delhi Fuels Speculation, Is Meeting With High Command On Cards?

Leadership Advice:

The book also shares valuable advice from Pranab Mukherjee to Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity. Mukherjee's counsel, "Include both new and old leaders in your team," sheds light on the need for unity within the political spectrum.

The Ordinance Incident: A Turning Point:

A pivotal event in 2013, where Rahul Gandhi publicly tore up a proposed ordinance, is explored in the book. This incident is characterized as detrimental to the Congress party, termed as the "last nail in the coffin." The book provides insights into the fallout of this decision on Rahul Gandhi's standing within the party.

Fatherly Concerns:

Adding a personal touch, Sharmistha Mukherjee reveals her father's concerns about Rahul Gandhi's lack of "political acumen" being a potential issue. This candid perspective adds depth to the portrayal of Rahul Gandhi within the political spectrum.