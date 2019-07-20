Sheila Dikshit dies at 81; President Kovind, PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal express grief

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders mourned the death of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's death on Saturday.

Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi CM, died on Saturday afternoon at a hospital in the national capital due to cardiac arrest. She was 81.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates," President Kovind tweeted.

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। उनका कार्यकाल राजधानी दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन का दौर था जिसके लिए उन्हें याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिवार व सहयोगियों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

PM Modi remembered her 'noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development' and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti."

"The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature. Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!" read Rajnath Singh's tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal, who succeded Sheila Dikshit as Delhi CM in 2013, said, "Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family."

Sheila Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi. She was sworn in as Kerala's Governor in 2004.