close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's last rites to take place on Sunday

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit`s body was taken to her Nizamuddin East residence on Saturday and the last rites will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit&#039;s last rites to take place on Sunday
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit`s body was taken to her Nizamuddin East residence on Saturday and the last rites will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Live TV

Thousands of party workers reached her residence to pay their tributes and raised slogans of `Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe` (Sheila Dikshit`s memory stays forever).

The 81-year-old died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest."Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium", Delhi Congress said. Dikshit had undergone bypass surgeries in the past and had been in and out of hospital recently as she was not well.
 

Tags:
Sheila DikshitCongresssheila dikshit diesEx-Delhi CM
Next
Story

Sheila Dikshit: Maverick Congress politician who fought till the end

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in UP’s Varanasi