Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has fiercely attacked JDU leader Nitish Kumar. After breaking the alliance with BJP, Sushil Modi said that in the new government, Nitish Kumar will not get the respect, which he was getting with BJP. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Modi said, 'The respect that Nitish used to get with BJP, he will not get with RJD. We made him the chief minister despite getting more seats and never tried to break his party. We only taught a lesson to those who betrayed us. Shiv Sena betrayed us in Maharashtra and will have to face the consequences."

In this afternoon, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister. RJD wrote on the tweet from the official handle, the swearing-in of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm.

In the new government, which party will have how many ministers, who will get how many portfolios, now there is a round of speculation on this matter. On this, the sources said that the cabinet can be formed on the formula of the Grand Alliance in 2015. Under this, 35 ministers can be made, out of which 16 can be from RJD and 13 from JDU. Whereas one can become minister from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and 2 from Congress. The Speaker of the Assembly can be made from RJD.

Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP in 2013 and RJD in 2017. Both times he had formed the government and became the Chief Minister of the state, and once again it was his turn to break ties with the NDA, which Nitish Kumar carried out in a very silent political style. But in the midst of so many years of upheaval and political dramas of change, not a single thing has changed. The name of the person sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister of Bihar, which is Nitish Kumar.