Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar quashes resignation reports, says 'will meet Uddhav Thackeray soon'

Mumbai: Putting to rest the speculations around him quitting the party, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Saturday clarified that he had not submitted his resignation and that he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray soon.

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. I will explain to him my position," Sattar said.

Live TV

It was earlier reported that Sattar was unhappy at being given a state portfolio instead of a state cabinet rank and that he had decided to step down.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar refuted talks about Sattar's resignation. "There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumours are baseless," Khotkar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut told ANI that the process of allocation of portfolios among the ministers is likely to be completed today and that a draft list of Cabinet portfolios was prepared on Friday. "The final draft list has been sent to the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray). I believe that this will be released today," he was quoted as saying.

Sattar was among the 36 leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30 last year.