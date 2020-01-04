हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abdul Sattar

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar quashes resignation reports, says 'will meet Uddhav Thackeray soon'

It was earlier reported that Sattar was unhappy at being given a state portfolio instead of a state cabinet rank and that he had decided to step down.

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar quashes resignation reports, says &#039;will meet Uddhav Thackeray soon&#039;
Image for representational use only

Mumbai: Putting to rest the speculations around him quitting the party, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Saturday clarified that he had not submitted his resignation and that he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray soon. 

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. I will explain to him my position," Sattar said.

Live TV

It was earlier reported that Sattar was unhappy at being given a state portfolio instead of a state cabinet rank and that he had decided to step down. 

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar refuted talks about Sattar's resignation. "There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumours are baseless," Khotkar said. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut told ANI that the process of allocation of portfolios among the ministers is likely to be completed today and that a draft list of Cabinet portfolios was prepared on Friday. "The final draft list has been sent to the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray). I believe that this will be released today," he was quoted as saying.

Sattar was among the 36 leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30 last year.

Tags:
Abdul SattarUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena
Next
Story

Portion of Burdwan railway station collapses, several injured

Must Watch

PT20M32S

Taal Thok Ke: How many infants have to lose their lives in Kota to make govt act?