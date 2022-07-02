Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made a big claim just a couple of days after a regime change in Maharashtra, thanks to a rebellion within the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. On June 29, Uddhav Thackeray quit as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the next day, Eknath Shinde took over the top job in the state. In a revelation that has again left tongues wagging, Raut has now claimed that even he received an offer to join the rebel MLAs and go to Guwahati but being a follower of party patriarch and founder Bal Thackeray, he turned down the offer.

"I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear?" Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, days after party leader Eknath Shinde raised a banner of revolt. The majority of Sena MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of which NCP and Congress were constituents along with Sena. A day after his resignation, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy.

The Shiv Sena has also accused the BJP of misusing unlimited power and its overwhelming majority. "How will democracy survive by finishing the opposition parties," it asked. After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election results, the BJP and Sena had parted ways following differences over sharing the chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about 10 hours on Friday in connection with a money-laundering probe. Commenting on his, Raut was quoted by ANI as saying, "As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. The problem is with timing - amid the Maharashtra political crisis, but they (ED) had doubts. Their officials behaved well with me; I told them that I can come again if need be."

