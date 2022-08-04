NewsIndia
PATRA CHAWL LAND CASE

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 8 in Patra Chawl land case

Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended: The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sanjay Raut's ED custody has been extended till August 8
  • He has been arrested by the ED in Patra Chawl land case
  • Shiv Sena has slammed the Centre over his arrest

Trending Photos

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 8 in Patra Chawl land case

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land redevelopment case, was on Thursday sent to the agency's custody till 8th August. Raut was earlier produced before a Mumbai special court as his ED custody ends today. 

 

 

The ED sought extended custody for Raut till August 10 as it had secured certain documents and wanted to probe related matters, besides investigating other accused in the case.

The central agency arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. 

The Shiv Sena has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate, saying such targeting of the Opposition did not happen even during the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said democracy and a country perish if the Opposition is not treated with respect. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

After Raut was arrested, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday described him as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Bal Thackeray who did not succumb to pressure.

Live Tv

patra chawl land caseSanjay RautED CustodyShiv SenaEnforcement DirectorateMumbai Patra Chawl land case

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?