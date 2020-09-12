Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam, five others arrested for assault on Navy veteran

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested at least six people on Friday (September 12) in connection with an assault on a retired Indian Navy officer here over a WhatsApp forward. The six arrested include Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five party workers.

According to reports, all six accused were arrested by Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the Sena workers allegedly thrashed the ex-navy officer for forwarding a cartoon on WhatsApp which made fun of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The ex-navy officer was identified as Madan Sharma (65), who sustained an eye injury in the assault. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. The incident took place in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali. A case has been registered against the goons under IPC Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Madan Sharma, the former Navy officer said that he was attacked after he forwarded a message on Whatsapp. "Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma said.

Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of the former officer said that he was attacked by people from the Shiv Sena after the received threats for forwarding a message on Whatsapp."My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from the Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We`ve registered an FIR," she said.

Reacting to the incident, Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and slammed the Thackeray government calling it as 'Gunda Raj'. He appealed to the state`s Chief Minister to take action against the accused.

"An extremely sad and shocking incident. A retired naval officer got beaten up by goons because of just a Whatsapp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," Fadnavis tweeted, along with a picture of the officer.

BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar has vehemently criticised the entire incident and asked for strict action against the culprits.