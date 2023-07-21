SHOCKING LOVE-Jihad Case In Noida! Accused Takes Widow Hindu Woman To Rishikesh, Makes Explicit Video, Extorts Rs 15 Lakh

A shocking incident of love jihad has come to light in Greater Noida West, leaving the police on high alert. In this disturbing case, five suspects have been accused, but they have managed to evade the authorities. The incident occurred in the Shahberi area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Kotwali police station. The victim has alleged that one of the accused extorted ₹15 lakh from her by creating an explicit video.

The Accused Facing Allegations

The individuals against whom the victim filed the report include Haroon, also known as Monu, Sonu, Aliyar Khan, and Raju Khan. According to the victim, her husband passed away in 2016, and she met Haroon, alias Monu, at a gym in 2021. They developed a friendship, during which he introduced himself using a fake Aadhar card.

Incident on December 29, 2022

The unsettling event took place on December 29, 2022, when the victim was taken to a flat in Greater Noida West, where the accused forced a relationship upon her. Prior to this, the victim's daughter had been abducted and taken to Rishikesh by Haroon. Subsequently, he began pressurizing the victim's daughter to establish a relationship with him. The victim's daughter was subjected to multiple messages and relentless advances, causing her immense distress. In response to this harassment, the victim bravely decided to report the matter, leading to the registration of the police complaint at Bisrakh Kotwali police station.

Investigation and Action

Taking the case seriously, the Bisrakh Kotwali police promptly registered the report based on the victim's complaint. To capture the culprits, a dedicated team has been formed, determined to bring them to justice and uncover all the details surrounding this shocking incident.

