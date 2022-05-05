हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Shocking! Two killed after JCB tyre explodes while air being refilled - Watch here

The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera and took place on May 3 in Raipur's Siltara Industrial area,

Shocking! Two killed after JCB tyre explodes while air being refilled - Watch video here

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two people were killed after a JCB tyre exploded while they were filling air in it. According to the reports, the heart-rending incident took place on May 3 at a garage shop in Siltara Industrial area, Raipur.

The police has ordered a probe in the incident. The video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, surfaced online and is going viral on social media. 

In the disturbing video, two men can be seen filling the air in the huge tyre. While one of the workers was sitting on the top of it with the pipe, another comes and presses the tyre which apparently leads to the explosion.

Watch the video here:

(Trigger warning: The video may be disturbing.)

The police said, bothe the workers, who were killed in the incident, were from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoShocking videoAccident video2 killedCCTV footageRaipur
Next
Story

Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km Padyatra from Bihar's Champaran, says no political party for now

Must Watch

PT5M21S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Mariupol in trouble after Russian attack