New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two people were killed after a JCB tyre exploded while they were filling air in it. According to the reports, the heart-rending incident took place on May 3 at a garage shop in Siltara Industrial area, Raipur.

The police has ordered a probe in the incident. The video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, surfaced online and is going viral on social media.

In the disturbing video, two men can be seen filling the air in the huge tyre. While one of the workers was sitting on the top of it with the pipe, another comes and presses the tyre which apparently leads to the explosion.

Watch the video here:

(Trigger warning: The video may be disturbing.)

The police said, bothe the workers, who were killed in the incident, were from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.