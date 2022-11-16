Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla caught in police net for THIS act, BREAKS DOWN in front of investigators

After strangling his live-in-partner Shraddha Walker, the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, cut Shraddha Walker's body into 35 pieces and threw it in the forest. While the entire country is expressing anger due to these murders in Delhi, the police have given information about how the murder was revealed during the investigation. Aftab uses her phone to show that Shraddha is alive, active on Instagram and paying her bank bills. Aftab was caught in the police net because of this act, which was done with the intention that no one would catch him and Shraddha would not be thought to be missing.

First Round of Questioning

After Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker, filed a complaint at the police station on October 6, Aftab was called to the police station for questioning on October 26. At this time, he replied to the police that "she left the house after a fight, but I don't know where she went". Lived in a rented house in the Chattarpur area of ​​Delhi. Aftab told the police that Shraddha left home on May 22. But later it became clear that Aftab had killed Shraddha before that, i.e. on May 18. Aftab murdered her just two weeks after coming to live in Delhi.

Rs 54 Thousand Transferred

According to Aftab's information to the police, Shraddha had only taken her mobile phone with her. Aftab also claimed during the preliminary investigation by the police that Shraddha did not take her clothes and other belongings with her. After that, the police conducted a technical investigation to find the exact location of the mobile phone and call details. In this investigation by the police, it became clear that between May 22 and May 26, 54 thousand rupees were transferred from Shraddha's account to Aftab's account. The money was transferred to Aftab's account through a bank app. Investigation also revealed that the phone was in the Chhattarpur area of ​​Mehroli when the transaction took place. This information made the police more suspicious of Aftab. But during the re-examination, Aftab told the police, "She has not been in touch with me since she left home on May 22."

2nd Round of Questioning

Meanwhile, the police investigation was on. Earlier this month, the police called Aftab again for questioning. At this time, Aftab informed the police that he had transferred the money to his account as he had Shraddha's phone and banking app password. Aftab was paying the credit card bill in Shraddha's name with this money. Aftab was paying the bills by diverting the money from Shraddha's account to his own accounts so that the bank officials would not go to Shraddha's house in Mumbai and inquire about those bills.

Police noticed that Aftab was using Shraddha's Instagram account. He used to chat with Shraddha's friends through this account. During a chat on May 31, an investigation revealed that the location of this phone belonging to Shraddha was Mehroli. After that, the Manikpur police in Vasai called the police in Delhi and gave them detailed information. On the basis of this information, Aftab was detained on Saturday. This time, the police showed him the police cards. If Shraddha left the house on May 22, how could Mehroli show the location of her mobile phone? Police sources said that as soon as the police asked this question, Aftab's emotions broke. Aftab confessed to his crime, saying 'Yes, I Have Killed Her' while crying during police interrogation and questioning about his mobile location.