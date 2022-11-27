Shraddha Walker murder case: Hindu Sena takes out a march in Haridwar, demands death for Aaftab Poonawala

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Members of Bhagwa Hindu Sena took out a march in Haridwar on Sunday. The march was taken out to demand the death of Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is currently in the custody in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The protest began at Chandracharya Chowk and ended at Shankar Ashram Chowk.

Vishal Garg, one of the protesters, while speaking with ANI, informed that “the protest was organised for the `protection` of the `Sanatan Dharma`.”

He added, "This march has been taken out to protect our Sanatana dharma. Aaftab killed our daughter Shraddha and cut her into pieces. We demand that he be hanged."

The outfit also raised the demand of a `strict law` against `love jihad`.

"Such killers should be hanged at the earliest. We also demand that the government formulate a strict law against love jihad so that such incidents don`t happen in future," Garg said.

It is pertinent to note that Shraddha`s father had earlier claimed that “his daughter`s murder could be a case of `love jihad`.”

He was quoted as saying, "I suspect love jihad. We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn`t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab.”

Aaftab and Shraddha met each other on a dating platform and later, moved in together. Aaftab is accused of killing his alleged live-in partner Shraddha and then, chopping her body into 35 pieces.