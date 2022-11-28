topStoriesenglish
SHRADHHA WALKAR MURDER CASE

Shradhha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawalla attacked in Delhi - WATCH

The police van carrying Aftab Amin Poonawala was attacked outside FSL office in Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shradhha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawalla attacked in Delhi - WATCH

New Delhi: Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi

In a video shared by news agency ANI, men are seen trying to open the door of police van carrying Aftab and attacking it with swords. 

Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala attacked 

In the clip a police personnel is seen coming out of the van to drive away the attackers however they stick to their positions and continue to attack the van. Another police personnel comes out with a gun to stop the attackers and make the way for the van. 

The police has also detained two men the van carrying Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, reported ANI.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death and chopped off her body before dumping them at various locations across the capital. He reportedly strangled 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces.

 

