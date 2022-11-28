Shradhha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying Aftab Poonawalla attacked in Delhi - WATCH

New Delhi: Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi

In a video shared by news agency ANI, men are seen trying to open the door of police van carrying Aftab and attacking it with swords.

In the clip a police personnel is seen coming out of the van to drive away the attackers however they stick to their positions and continue to attack the van. Another police personnel comes out with a gun to stop the attackers and make the way for the van.

The police has also detained two men the van carrying Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, reported ANI.

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tc7TGACorZ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death and chopped off her body before dumping them at various locations across the capital. He reportedly strangled 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces.