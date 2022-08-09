New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (August 8, 2022) alleged that the bulldozer action against absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was "only for show" and asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was not aware for all these years that the construction carried out by him was illegal. Her reaction came after the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh used a bulldozer on Monday morning to remove encroachment outside Tyagi's Noida residence. Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP leader, has been booked by police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the housing society's common area. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction by the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is giving him the courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept shielding him?," the Congress general secretary asked.

Posting pictures of Tyagi with several BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, Priyanka asked under whose protection did his "hooliganism and illegal business" flourish.

किसके सरंक्षण में उसका गुंडाराज और अवैध कारोबार फला-फूला? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022

Tyagi had reportedly encroached on a portion of the housing society's common area in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

6 cops suspended in Shrikant Tyagi case

So far, six police officials have been suspended for alleged laxity in connection with the Shrikant Tyagi case. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the UP government and the state's police chief have made it clear that such incidents will not be tolerated.

"The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended over laxity in work," Kumar said.

He added that two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case.

The senior officer said police are making all efforts, including usage of human intelligence and technical surveillance, in order to nab Tyagi.

The Noida police said in a statement that they have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi.

(With agency inputs)