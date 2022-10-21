Shrikant Tyagi reveals BIG FUTURE PLANS after release from Noida jail, says 'Will remain ACTIVE in...'

Noida: Noida-based controversial politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for assaulting and abusing a woman in Noida, has revealed his future plans immediately after his release on bail on Thursday. Tyagi told reporters that he will remain active in politics and continue to do social work. When quizzed about his links with the ruling BJP, Tyagi said, “I will decide about my association with the BJP after deliberations with the seniors of the Tyagi community.”

He added that he will reveal his future plans soon. Tyagi also expressed his gratitude to the members of the Tyagi community, who held panchayats to mobilise support for him and staged a protest outside his Grande Omaxe Society in Noida after his arrest in August

Tyagi, who was lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court two days ago. His family also thanked the Tyagi Community for its support during their ordeal, demanding his release and revocation of the Gangsters Act in the case. "We are very happy and have got sweets at home for his welcome. We will be celebrating Diwali now with full fervour," his wife Anu Tyagi said.

Tyagi Community members also expressed happiness over his release from jail. "We are very happy and his release will certainly reduce the anguish within the community. The government should have got this matter investigated with a little more caution and avoided the charges which were not applicable in the case," Dharmendra Yadav, Ghaziabad unit chief of the Tyagi community, said.

Tyagi was granted bail in the Gangsters Act case by the Allahabad Court on Monday. He was earlier granted bail in other charges of assault and forgery by the court. Justice Surendra Singh granted him bail in the Gangsters Act case after his counsel argued that he was "falsely implicated" in the case "due to police rivalry".

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations, and the gravity of the offence, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail," Justice Singh had noted.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman, a resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B after he was challenged by her.

He was also caught on camera hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area. In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges.