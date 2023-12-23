New Delhi: As the whole nation awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the auspicious moment for the consecration has been officially scheduled for 22nd January 2024, at noon. The auspicious timing, known as Abhijeet Muhurat, has been carefully chosen to mark this historic event.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Temple priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin said, the consecration ceremony is set to commence at approximately 12.30 pm, precisely during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, and is expected to last for a symbolic 84 seconds. The meticulous selection of this timing reflects the adherence to ancient traditions and astrological considerations.

#WATCH | On the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram Temple, priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin says "Monday, 22nd January 2024 at noon, during Abhijeet Muhurat, has been decided as the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram Temple. The exact time is around 12:30… pic.twitter.com/316MzBWwqv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2023

The decision to perform the consecration during the Abhijeet Muhurat holds immense cultural and religious significance, emphasizing the auspicious alignment of celestial energies.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.