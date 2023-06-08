Shubhadra Devi: Madhubani's Paper Mache Artiste Honoured By CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar government today honoured renowned paper mache artiste Subhadra Devi at Delhi's Bihar Bhawan. The Government of Bihar, represented by Resident Commissioner IAS Kundan Kumar, honoured Subhadra Devi with a memento, a letter of appreciation, a shawl, and a generous cheque of Rs 2 lakh.

Subhadra Devi: Padma Shri Awardee

Subhadra Devi was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the art of paper mache. Her remarkable skills and artistic brilliance captivated the attention of the nation, earning her this distinguished honor in 2023. Originally scheduled to receive the award from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Bihar Diwas, unforeseen circumstances prevented her from being available to receive the award from the CM. During the event, Padma Shri Subhadra Devi conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for bestowing upon her the prestigious award and recognizing her talents with great generosity. She expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for acknowledging her contributions and extended a special thank you to CM Nitish Kumar for the generous rewards bestowed upon her.

Subhadra Devi - Madhubani's Popular Personality

Hailing from Salempur village in Pandaul Block of Madhubani district, Subhadra Devi has been deeply connected to the art of paper mache since 1980 when she received recognition from the state government's Industry Department. In 1991, the central government also acknowledged her immense talent and dedication. Subhadra Devi's commitment to the art of paper mache is unwavering. Not only has she enriched the field of art, but she has also empowered over a hundred women by providing them with training, making them self-reliant through her efforts.

Born to parents Mata Maheshwari Devi and Rudra Narayan Das, Subhadra Devi has been involved in the art of paper mache since the age of 15. Her relentless pursuit of excellence in this art form has earned her recognition at the national and international levels. This momentous event serves as a testament to the rich artistic heritage and talent that thrives in the state of Bihar. Subhadra Devi's contributions to the field of paper mache art will continue to inspire and empower future generations of artists.