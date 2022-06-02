After the controversial day-light murder of Congress leader and famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab government has decided to restore the security of over 400 VIPs, media reports said. Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab’s Mansa in broad daylight, just a day after his security was removed by the Bhagwant-Mann led AAP government. According to reports, in a sealed cover, the Punjab government submitted a report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court saying that the security of all the 424 protectees will be restored from June 7. The high court was hearing a petition by former minister OP Soni, who is among the 424 VVIPs whose security was curtailed.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was slammed by the opposition for curtailing security for VVIPs since Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead.

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Moosewala, 28, was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

Moose Wala was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala had unsuccessfully fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly election.