Sidhu Moosewala murder update: An accused in the infamous Sidhu Moosewala assassination case was physically assaulted by a group of fellow inmates inside Ludhiana central jail, reported ANI quoting a police official. According to the latest updates, the accused got injured on his head and was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was given stitches. "The accused Satbir has been brought here for treatment. He has got stitches on his head," said Inspector Gurpreet Singh. Accused Satbir Singh, who is a horse trader from Talwandi, was caught by Ludhiana police for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons to the killers of Moosewala. Reports suggest that the inmates who attacked Satbir were angered over his participation in killing the Punjabi singer, who enjoyed massive popularity.

Satbir Singh is primarily accused of providing guns to the killers of Moosewala.

On the case trial, A Delhi court on Saturday extended the remand of two Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang members Ankit alias Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhivani for five more days. They were produced after five days of police custody.

Duty Magistrate Bhavya Karhail of Patiala House Court extended the custody of Ankit and Sachin after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

The gang members allegedly committed the daylight murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab on May 29, 2022, PTI reported.

Police had submitted that it received information that the gang members were coming to meet their associates at the Kashmiri Gate area. They are planning to commit a heinous crime in the city. They are planning to eliminate the members of rival gangs. They have weapons in their possession. Custody of the accused persons is required to unearth the conspiracy and to reach the source of weapons and mobile, said Delhi Police.

Delhi court had granted the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police in connection with the case of the alleged murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

On Monday, the Delhi court allowed Punjab Police to arrest three accused in connection with the case. Delhi Police arrested them in an MCOCA case.