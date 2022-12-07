Sidhu Moosewala murder case: SIT questions Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirat Aulakh

Punjab: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday questioned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirat Aulakh in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The questioning was done for a few hours at CIA office in Mansa.

"The SIT summoned singer Babbu Maan in connection with the Moosewala murder case. Following the summon, Maan reached Mansa. He has been inquired and as the further investigation is going on, the police cannot tell anything more than this," Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said.

Sources suggest that both the singers have been questioned if they had any information relevant to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

Mankirat was also questioned for his alleged closeness with slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. As per the Moosewala murder charge sheet, Sidhu Moosewala was killed by Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind in the case. He did it with the help of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead earlier this year on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa. The brutal incident took place only a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was declared dead immediately after he arrived at the Mansa civil hospital.

Goldy member, a close aid of Lawrence Bishnoi, is said to be based in Canada. He was recently detained in California and will soon be brought back to India.