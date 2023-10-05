Sikkim Cloudburst: 22 Army Men Among 82 Missing, Thousands Stranded | 10 Points

New Delhi: A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst over a lake in north Sikkim wreaked havoc in the state and neighbouring areas on Wednesday. A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim caused a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, killing at least 10 civilians and leaving 80 others, including 22 army personnel, missing on Wednesday. The flood also stranded over 3,000 tourists and several workers in different parts of the state. The flood situation was aggravated by the release of water from Chungthang dam, which raised the water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream. The dam is part of the Teesta Stage III hydroelectric project, where some workers were trapped in tunnels.

Here Are 10 Things To Know About Sikkim Flashfloods:

1. The flood damaged the road infrastructure extensively, collapsing 14 bridges and washing away parts of National Highway-10, the main link between Sikkim and the rest of the country.

2. A flood alert has been issued for North Bengal and Bangladesh through which the Teesta flows.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state and assured him of all possible support. "I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Modi said on X.

4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also prayed for the well-being of the missing army personnel. The defence spokesperson said that one of the 23 army men who had gone missing in the morning was rescued later and his health condition was stable.

5. The Sikkim government declared the natural calamity as a disaster and said that all schools located in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts will remain closed till October 8.

6. Rajeev Bhattacharya, a tourist from Kolkata who was on a trek from Gangtok towards Singtem, told PTI over phone: "We saw a huge wave of water rushing at great speed through the valley and mangled remains of structures being swept away. Luckily, my friends and I were on high ground and not affected by the flash flood. We are now making our way back to Gangtok."

7. Bodies, including that of a child, were fished out from the flood plains of the Teesta river at Golitar in Singtam by rescue personnel. Some 166 people have so far been rescued.

8. The rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the state government, the army, the BRO and other agencies. The communication network has been disrupted due to flooding and landslides.

9. Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded with the upsurge in the river.

