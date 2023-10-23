Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Greets People On Durga Puja; Reviews Relief And Development Work

GANGTOK: Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim, with a special emphasis on the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, also known as Bada Dashain. On the occasion, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the Thakurbari Mandir, where he offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sikkim. In his prayers, he invoked the blessings of Maa Durga, a symbol of power and the embodiment of Nari-Shakti, representing female dynamism. The CM also reviewd the relief and development work going on in the state.

CM Tamang expressed his hope that the celebrations would be a manifestation of peace, fraternity, and unity among the people of Sikkim and the entire nation. While Sikkim celebrates Dussehra with great enthusiasm and fervour, the recent tragedy resulting from a devastating cloud burst-induced river surge, which claimed the lives of several close relatives, casts a sombre shadow over the festivities.

Sikkim's residents are currently in mourning and facing immense hardship. During these trying times, CM Prem Singh Tamang called upon everyone to offer prayers for the departed souls and to contribute to the restoration of all that has been disrupted and scattered.

CM Tamang further interacted with individuals affected by recent events and distributed essential relief materials to Tasa Tengay Government Secondary School in Chungthang, along with relief cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He reassured the community of the government's unwavering support during these challenging times. CM Tamang received people's blessing for addressing various issues including the allocation of land for new homes and the reopening of roads for the benefit of both tourists and local residents. Later, CM Tamang also visited the Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan Gangtok, extending warm greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja (Dasain).

The Chief Minister also led a high-level meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat to address concerns related to road connectivity, specifically focusing on the road connection between Chungthang and Lachen. The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including Chief Secretary VB Pathak, various department heads, and representatives from the Border Roads Organization.