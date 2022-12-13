Simple and quick Word to PDF conversion with SnapPDF

It is easy to miss words and waste time editing Word documents before printing or emailing them, so it is important to convert Word files to PDF before doing either. To save time and effort, start using one of the following SnapPDF methods to transform Word documents into PDF files right away.

1. Instructions for using Save As in Microsoft Word to create a Portable Document Format (PDF) file

The Save as an option is the starting point for any Word to PDF conversion.

In order to export a Word document, you must first open the document in question, click File in the top left corner of the screen, then move the mouse to the Save as item. Downloadable document (PDF) item.

Once the new window has appeared, give the file a name, and then under "Save as type," choose "PDF." Then, click "Save" to begin the conversion process.

2. Printing a Word Document as a Portable Document Format File

To export a Word document to PDF format, open the document in question in Word and use the Print menu to perform the conversion. Alternatively, you can open the document and then press Ctrl + P to print it directly from Word. Adobe Portable Document Format documents.

After the Save Print Output As dialogue box appears, you can save the converted Word document to a location of your choosing.

3. Tips for using the Save and Send feature in Word to create a PFD file

To send a Word document, open it, then go to File > Save & Send > in the menu bar. Make use of the option Produce PDF/XPS Document > A PDF/XPS file can be made by clicking the corresponding button.

Name the file and select a location to save it when the Publish as PDF or XPS dialogue box appears. The final step in transforming a Word document into a PDF is to select Publish.

4. Websites that perform conversions online

Go to URL: https://snappdf.app/

To convert a Word document to PDF, go to https://snappdf.app/word-to-pdf, select the file you want to convert, and then click the Open button.

When the conversion is complete, you can either preview the PDF in the View file section or download it to your computer using the Download button.

The aforementioned methods for converting Word documents to PDFs are quick and easy to implement into your workflow right away. Further, if you learn something from this SnapPDF article, please spread the word.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)