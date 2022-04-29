We've all heard the term "independent artist" for years. Do you know its true nature? Well, some people, like singer Jay Singh, understand that independent artists can flourish extensively with their talent.

If you are someone who believes that an independent artist's life lingers in earning bread through music, then you might take some time to absorb Jay Singh’s words. He believes that making a place in the music industry has become doable for new singers who have independent careers. And how?

"The music industry is tough on newcomers or budding artists. Running behind the music composer and producers for your song is menacing. However, through social media platforms, where the world becomes open to numerous collaborators, finding the success of your music single is still susceptible," said Jay Singh.

And while we were still thinking about how entering the music industry is easy for an independent artist, Jay Singh continues... He says, "By displaying your work on social media, it will reach not only the audience but also the music industry. And once they understand how unusual you are, finding work in the industry becomes easy."

The singer has worked with great musicians. Jay Singh is known for creating music that is confident yet personal and natural. We ought to say that, this singer has got the most relatable songs. His soulful voice soothes our minds and touches our hearts, leaving us completely astounded.

Jay Singh believes success isn’t easy for anybody. Rather, in this highly competitive world, we should keep trying our best and if you’re an artist, just like the amazing Jay, then you should keep showing the world what talent you have got.

Through right chords, expressive verses and mesmerising voice, Jay Singh hypnotised many listeners. We have discerned his journey as an independent artist and a flourishing singer. Our best wishes go to Jay Singh and his upcoming projects.

(Sponsored Article)

