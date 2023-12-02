trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694538
Singrauli Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Ramniwas Shah Vs Congress Smt. Renu Shah

Singrauli, a significant battleground in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a 72.97% voter turnout in the 2023 elections. Key contenders include Ramniwas Shah (BJP) and Smt. Renu Shah (INC).

 

Dec 02, 2023
Singrauli is one of Madhya Pradesh's 230 legislative assembly constituencies, situated in Singrauli District. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims for a fourth consecutive victory in this crucial battleground. Singrauli, integral to the state's industrial landscape, boasts 2,35,340 registered voters, including 1,21,656 males and 1,13,682 females. 

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramniwas Shah (BJP) and Smt. Renu Shah (INC) are prominent candidates. The voter turnout in 2023 was 72.97%. In 2018, Ramlallu Vaishya (BJP) secured victory, defeating Renu Shah (INC) by 3,726 votes. Singrauli Assembly constituency is part of the Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP's Riti Pathak won in 2019 by 2,86,524 votes against Ajay Arjun Singh (INC).

