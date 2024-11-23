Sion-Koliwada Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Captain R Tamil Selvan vs Ganesh Kumar Yadav Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Sion-Koliwada Assembly seat is an important constituency within the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections took place on November 20, 2024, in a single phase, and the results for the Sion-Koliwada Assembly election are being announced today, November 23.

The 2024 contest features BJP's Captain R Tamil Selvan and Congress's Ganesh Kumar Yadav as the key candidates, along with several independents. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Captain Tamil Selvan retained the seat for the BJP, securing 54,845 votes, while Ganesh Kumar Yadav of Congress was the runner-up with 40,894 votes. Tamil Selvan had also won the constituency in the 2014 elections.

The Sion-Koliwada Assembly constituency is part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Yeshwant Desai defeated Rahul Ramesh Shewale of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena by a margin of 53,384 votes to win the Mumbai South Central parliamentary seat.

