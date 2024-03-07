SIT Finds 13,000 Illegal Madrasas In Uttar Pradesh; Recommends Closure: Sources

In a big revelation exposing a web of Unlawful Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Yogi Adityanath Government has found around 13,000 unauthorized madrasas in the state. The SIT has submitted a comprehensive report to the administration after scrutinizing the state's illicit madrasas. The SIT recommended the closure of these Madrasas.

According to Zee News TV sources, most of the identified illicit madrasas are situated along the Nepal border, with their construction funded over the past two decades from contributions originating in Gulf countries. The SIT's report revealed shocking findings, including a majority of these madrasas being located in seven districts bordering Nepal, including Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bahraich. Each border district houses more than 500 such madrasas, raising concerns over their proximity to the international border.

The SIT has sought financial records from these madrasas, but most have failed to provide a clear account of their income and expenditure, fueling suspicions of a clandestine conspiracy diverting funds for terrorism through the construction of these educational institutions.

While many madrasas claim to have been built with donations, they have been unable to disclose the names of contributors. The investigation, covering a total of 23,000 madrasas, has identified 5,000 with provisional recognition, and some have fallen short of meeting accreditation standards over the past 25 years.

Recently, the SIT had confirmed that approximately 80 madrasas in border regions received funding totaling around Rs 100 crores from foreign sources. Taking a serious view of this, the state government had instructed the SIT to conduct a thorough and meticulous investigation into the operations of all madrasas in the state. This directive came amidst growing concerns over the potential misuse of funds, raising questions about the authenticity of the sources supporting these religious institutions.