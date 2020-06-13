Situation along border with China under control, have strong ties with Nepal: Army Chief MM Naravane

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday (June 13) said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal and will remain as it is in future. He also stated that situation along India’s borders with China is under control and all perceived differences between the two nations would be put to rest through continued dialogue.

The Army chief, who reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, stated, "We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future."

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that in last 10-15 days alone, more than 15 terrorists have been killed by Indian forces.

"All of this has been because of very close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Naravane said.

He said that most of the operations in Kashmir by security forces were successfully carried out due to inputs provided by locals. He further claimed that Kashmiri locals are fed up with militancy and terrorism in the Valley and want situation there to return to normalcy.