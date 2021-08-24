Situation is serious: Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Khalsa on Taliban capturing Kabul

New Delhi: Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa has called the situation in his country 'serious' and that everyone is scared. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Khalsa said, "situation is bad, and people are scared". He was evacuated to India over the weekend on an IAF flight, days after Kabul was run over by the Taliban.

Narendra Singh Khalsa is the son of Awtar Singh Khalsa, who was a Sikh representative to the Loya Jirga from Paktia Province of Afghanistan. He died in the 2018 Jalalabad suicide attack. More than 15 died in that terror attack, which drew widespread condemnation.

Sidhant Sibal: What are the conditions in Kabul right now?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: The situation is serious, there is no government. Taliban has come, and the situation remains fragile. Everyone is scared, and everyone is in trouble.

Sidhant Sibal: Who do u blame for the current situation in your country?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: Afghanistan is a key country in Asia, in the world. Enemies are working in Afghanistan; Ghani left the country, but we are happy and content that he is safe, that his life is secure in UAE.

Sidhant Sibal: Are minorities scared in the country?

Narendra Singh Khalsa: We can't say anything. In the last few days, we went outside just one. we stayed in the houses of our friends. Can't say anything, the situation is bad, and people are scared. At the gates of the airport, people want to leave the country, many people are standing outside the airport. Taliban has come in the past too, they were fine for first few days, few months and then they indulged in activities that no one liked. Everyone saying nothing to worry, but we can't say that.

