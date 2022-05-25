हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Road accident

Six Bengal tourists killed, 40 injured as bus overturns in Odisha; PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee condole deaths

The incident took place near the Durgaprasad village in Odisha's Ganjam district and 15 people among the injured are in serious condition, the PTI news agency quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

New Delhi: At least six tourists from West Bengal, including four women, were killed and 40 others were injured late on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) night when the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Kalinga Ghat on the borders of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts of Odisha. The incident took place near the Durgaprasad village in Ganjam and 15 people among the injured are in serious condition, the PTI news agency quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

The bus was reportedly carrying 77 people, of which, about 65 were from West Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts. It was moving towards Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Daringibandi in Kandhamal district when the mishap took place, the PTI reported citing Ganjam superintendent of police Brijesh Rai.

The bodies of the six tourists -- Supiya Denre (33), Sanjeet Patra (33), Rima Denre (22), Mausumi Denre, Barnali Manna (34) and Swapan Gushait (44) -- were retrieved after breaking the window panes of the bus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha`s Ganjam district. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest: PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister`s office. 

Mamata said the state administration is coordinating with counterparts in Odisha for a quick post-mortem of the bodies and treatment of those injured in the mishap.

"Sad to know that six of our fellow citizens from WB have succumbed to their injuries, while some others are still struggling with the trauma of a grave road accident in the early hours today when they were moving in a hired bus in the Ganjam district of Odisha on their way to Vizag," she tweeted.

Banerjee also said that a high-level team led by the principal secretary in the state disaster management and the MLA of Udaynarayanpur is heading to Odisha to facilitate the return of those injured.

Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera has ordered a probe into the circumstances leading to the accident.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Road accidentRoad MishapOdisha road accidentOdisha road mishapNarendra ModiPM ModiMamata Banerjee
