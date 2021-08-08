हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Landslide

Six houses damaged in Maharashtra’s Kalwa East area due to landslide

Representational Image (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: At least six houses were damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl in Indira Nagar area of Kalwa east in Maharashtra on Saturday (August 7, 2021) evening. According to the authorities, no casualty has been reported so far.

"Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl, Indira Nagar in Kalwa east. Police officials, RDMC and fire brigade on site. No casualties reported," informed an official notification by the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. 

“As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses shifted to a TMC School of Gholai Nagar with the help of the RDMC team and fire brigade team,” the Thane Municipal Corporation authorities added. The Thane Municipal Corporation authorities also added that operations are underway in the area. 

Meanwhile, in July, hundreds of people lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to landslides in Maharashtra`s Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhu Gurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. At that time, the Centre and Maharashtra government had assured of all possible help to the families, kins of the deceased and those who were injured in the incident.

(With ANI inputs) 

LandslideMaharashtra landslideKalwa eastThane Municipal Corporation (TMC)tragic incident
