Six Killed, 11 Injured In Road Accidents In Odisha

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
Six Killed, 11 Injured In Road Accidents In Odisha Representative Image

 At least six people were killed and 11 others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha, police said on Sunday.

Two persons, riding a motorcycle, were killed on Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on National Highway 26 near Madhiapali in Bolangir district, a senior officer said.

Locals spotted the two lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

The two were taken to Bolangir Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Four people were killed and 11 others injured in two separate accidents in Mayurbhanj district late on Saturday.

Two persons, riding a motorcycle, rammed into a truck and died on the spot near Palbani on NH-18 on the outskirts of Baripada town, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Mohanta (25) and Mitu Mohanta (26).

In another accident, a speeding car with 13 people on board hit a roadside tree near Khasadiha on the Baripada-Lulung road, another officer said.

"The driver and one passenger died on the spot, while 11 others were injured," he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhuban Sing (40), the driver, and Jayanta Sing (30).

The injured passengers were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, the official said.

The district police registered two cases and bodies were sent to the Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer said.

