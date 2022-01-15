Six terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, Bandipora

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested six terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Sopore and Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Police in Bandipora arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT after receiving specific input regarding the activities of terrorist associates in Bandipora Town and its adjoining areas.

They have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain both residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora and Ashiq Hussain resident of Sopore. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

As per the preliminary investigation, these terrorist associates were working to expand the terrorist activities of LeT especially Foreign Terrorists by providing them logistic and other material support including mobile phones and Sim cards.

One among the arrested persons is a former terrorist and his anti-national activities have recycled many times during the past.

Earlier in Sopore, at a joint checkpoint by Police along with 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF noticed that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, they were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

