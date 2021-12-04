SKM announces names of five farmers' leaders to participate in talks with Centre

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday (December 4) announced the name of five leaders who will represent the farmers in the talks with the government on MSP and other demands placed by protesters.

The announcement came days after the Centre, which clarified that it is ready to hold talks with the farmers on their six demands, sought five names of the farmers’ leaders from the Sayunkta Kisan Morcha for further discussions

For the next round of talks, the Sayunkta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body representing farmers’ unions, has formed a committee that will participate in the negotiations from the farmers’ side. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale.

“SKM has formed a 5-member committee to talk to the Govt of India. It'll be the authorised body to talk to the Govt. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh & Ashok Dhawale,” ANI quoted Tikait as saying.

The farmer leader also said that the future course of action and a decision on the protest will be taken in the next meeting of SK, which will be held on December 7.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the three farm laws, which triggered a nationwide outrage in farmers, will be taken back.

A bill to repeal the laws was passed by both the houses of parliament and has received President’s assent.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV