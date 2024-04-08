New Delhi: BJP Leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that Congress star campaigner for Lok Sabah Elections Rahul Gandhi took the support of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest in the coming Lok Sabha Polls from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala Lok Sabha seat. On Munday, while talking to ANI, Irani accused the Congress leader of insulting the people of Amethi, which was earlier a Congress Bastion but was now led by her after the victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"We have received this information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organization PFI to contest his election in Wayanad. When you read the chargesheet filed in the context of PFI, you will get to know that the organisation had planned to kill Hindus in every district. Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why is taking the help of PFI that plans to kill Hindus...He insulted Amethi," Irani said.

She further added that the Prime Minister has worked for the development of the Amethi and the people of Amethi will bless him.

The Union Minister further said, "BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest elections from Amethi. PM Narendra Modi sends ration to 19 lakh citizens in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, if the Gandhi family is against Narendra Modi, so 19 lakh citizens who are getting free ration, what will the Gandhi family say to these families?..."

Irani questions Rahul Gandhi for insulting the loyalty of the Amethi people. "I went to Wayanad a few days ago and got the information that Rahul Gandhi has declared Wayanad as his family...Yesterday a Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad because Rahul Gandhi says that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. So what about the loyalty of Amethi?"

The BJP's endeavour to establish absolute supremacy in the 2024 general elections has led to the nomination of Kerala State President K Surendran as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency.

While the BJP has announced that Irani will run for re-election from Amethi, the other hand, congress is yet to decide their candidate to contest from Amethi Constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost the victory against BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

Despite being partners in the opposition INDIA alliance, the CPI and the Congress are fierce competitors in Kerala, with both parties fielding their strongest candidates against each other