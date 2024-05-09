'So Proud Of NDMC...': Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video

Denmark's envoy to India Freddy Svane said on Wednesday that he is pleased with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official's quick responce after he posted a video highlighting a trash-filled service lane near the Danish and Greek embassies in New Delhi. "This is the service lane; I posted a video a few hours ago to demonstrate that it can be a mess, but it only requires human intervention. And here we have the NDMC heroes who listened to this, not complaining, just . Why should we leave such a beautiful lane for a service lane full of trash? And now these great people have taken action, which is fantastic. "I am so proud that the NDMC took action in minutes," news agency ANI quoted Svane as saying.

"We will not file complaints because that is not the issue. It's not about pointing at someone. This is about using your human nature to point out an issue that affects all of us. This is about individual action, which is extremely important. So we are not filing complaints. I'm not complaining about x, y, or z, but I am very proud and grateful that the NDMC acted quickly," he added while speaking to ANI.

Freddy Svane, the Danish envoy to India, issued an urgent call for action on Wednesday in response to the deteriorating state of cleanliness near New Delhi embassies.

Standing near his embassy in what should have been a service lane, the envoy pointed to trash strewn about, lamented the unsanitary conditions, and urged authorities to prioritise action over rhetoric. After he posted the video, the NDMC quickly took charge of the situation and launched a cleanliness drive near the embassies and service lane.

In the video obtained by ANI, a JCB and sanitation workers are seen cleaning up the area and collecting garbage. Envoy also highlighted the officials' prompt response after he posted a video, stating that he posted the video because he was saddened by the unclean area as a result of human misbehaviour.

