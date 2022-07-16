While there is discussion about Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship across the country, writer Taslima Nasrin has opened up about this issue. In a long post on the social networking site, she shared the story of his brief encounter with Sushmita Sen from her memories. She writes, 'I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty."

Expressing her love for the actress, she wrote, "I liked Sushmita Sen's personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness."

After that, Taslima asked Sushmita Sen, "But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money?' At the same time, the writer comments, 'Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly."

Meanwhile, amidst her love affair with Lalit Modi, Sushmita took to social media on Friday and posted a selfie with two girls. Without taking any context, she wrote a little hesitantly, "I am happy where I am. I'm not married, there's no ring issue here. Just surrounded by unconditional love." Although she did not took the name of Lalit directly, it is clear that she is talking about him only. Because, Sushmita wrote, "I think this explanation is enough at the moment. Now I want to get back to my life and work." The actress further wrote, "Thank you to all those who share my happiness... And those who don't, I haven't left them out."