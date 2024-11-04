In today's world, where plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, corporations are called upon to act responsibly and sustainably. The brand The Body Shop says they believe that businesses have a responsibility to create meaningful impact beyond just profits and that sustainability is an integral part of their identity and history. In 2019, they partnered with Plastics for Change (PFC) and became the first global partner with the innovative green-tech startup based in Bengaluru. It has grown to be the world’s largest source of fairly traded, verified recycled plastic.

Since the inception of this partnership, the global teams of The Body Shop have been deeply motivated to support PFC’s mission of transforming waste plastic into a valuable resource. The initiative tackles plastic pollution, and climate change and and also empowers plastic waste collectors by providing them with a fair trade platform, promoting financial aid, enhancing income opportunities and gaining societal recognition.

5 Years Journey

The integration of PFC material started with just one product line (shampoos) and has now expanded to 14 product lines, including all PET bottles & jars. The expanded lines include bodycare, haircare and some skincare products as well.

The Body Shop's plastic collection efforts have grown significantly as well. More than 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste from India have been sourced since 2019, which is equivalent to more than 100 million bottles. Annual purchases have grown from 250 metric tonnes in 2019 to 617 metric tonnes in 2022. This growth reflects The Body Shop’s increasing commitment to the program and its effectiveness.

Empowering Waste Pickers

With more than 50% female workforce participation, and over 2,000 waste collectors engaged in the initiative, the initiative enhances economic empowerment & social equity. The Body Shop aims to continue to source 100% recycled plastic from PFC and find newer ways to use this material including in our merchandise - such as accessories, travel kits & make up pouches during the festive season in India.

The Power of Collaboration

The 5-year long partnership with Plastics for Change (PFC) in India is testimony to the brand commitment, demonstrating why and how businesses can take the lead, and work with partners, tech platforms and environmentally impacted communities to create solutions for a more sustainable future.

In keeping with the festive spirit & the theme of 'Spark A Change', this year The Body Shop celebrates its partnership with PFC by extending the campaign’s impact. The Body Shop is redefining the spirit of festive gifting, with Spark A Change 2.0 > Light up Lives, where every purchase supports the livelihoods of marginalised communities across India and brigs joy to the giver & recipient. In association with PFC, the brand has also come out with multi-purpose makeup/travel pouches made with recycled plastic in 2 striking colours (cross-zip pouch and square net-zip pouch).

As part of the new initiative, The Body Shop has launched a donation drive to provide e-tricycles to Plastics for Change, enabling waste collectors to improve their livelihoods sustainably. Customers are invited to support this initiative by donating through the brand’s website and across 200 stores in India.

Click here to donate: Donate Now

Broader Social and Economic Impacts

The initiative's social and economic impacts extend beyond individual stories. By providing stable employment and fair wages, it helps lift entire communities out of poverty. The initiative supports education and skill development, which are crucial for long-term economic growth and stability.

Furthermore, by addressing the root causes of inequality and exploitation in the waste management sector, The Body Shop's initiative contributes to broader social change. It challenges societal norms and promotes a more inclusive economy where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Future Goals and Challenges

While the progress so far is commendable, The Body Shop recognises that the journey is far from over. The company aims to expand the initiative to include more waste pickers and explore new markets for recycled plastic. By doing so, it hopes to amplify its impact and inspire other companies to adopt similar practices.

However, there are challenges ahead. Ensuring consistent quality of recycled plastic, scaling the initiative while maintaining its ethical standards, and navigating regulatory landscapes are all hurdles that need to be addressed. Despite these challenges, The Body Shop remains steadfast in its commitment to driving sustainable and social change.

A Unique Approach to Change

What distinguishes The Body Shop is its holistic approach that blends social change with environmental responsibility. This initiative serves as a powerful example of how businesses can lead with purpose, creating ripples of positive change across communities and ecosystems.

The brand, in association with Plastics for Change, has also launched multi-purpose makeup pouches made from recycled plastic in two striking colours (cross-zip pouch and square net-zip pouch).

As The Body Shop continues on this journey, it invites everyone to rethink their relationship with plastic and demonstrates the potential of corporate responsibility as a force for good. The story of The Body Shop and its Community Trade Recycled Plastic initiative is not just about recycling; it’s about rewriting the future for people and the planet.

This journey is just beginning, and the possibilities of what can be achieved together are endless.

