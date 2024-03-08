Social Media Influencer Elvish Yadav Assaults YouTuber Maxtern, Video Goes Viral; FIR Registered

GURUGRAM: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer Elvish Yadav, who is known for his massive following, has found himself embroiled in another controversy following an altercation with another YouTuber. The incident occurred in Gurugram, where Yadav and his associates were caught on camera allegedly assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern.

Maxtern took to social media to share a video documenting the purported assault, attributing it to Yadav and his followers. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a clash on social media platforms. Following this, an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. The charges were brought forth in response to the alleged assault and threats directed at Sagar Thakur.

News from sources:@gurgaonpolice has registered a case against YouTuber @ElvishYadav after he attacked another YouTuber Sagar Thakur (@RealMaxtern) in Gurugram last night.



FIR has been filed at sector 53 Gurugram under sections 147, 149, 323, 506 of the IPC. https://t.co/KNHOVd1IeS March 8, 2024

The online feud between Yadav and Thakur began with posts shared by Thakur concerning Yadav's interactions with Munawar Faruqui, another Bigg Boss winner. Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui participated in the opening match of the Indian Street Premier League, alongside notable figures such as Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar. Yadav's association with Faruqui drew criticism from his followers, particularly due to Faruqui's past legal issues related to remarks about Hindu deities.

Thakur further exacerbated tensions by labelling Yadav as a "hypocrite" in one of his posts. Yadav responded by reminding Thakur of his residence in Delhi, indicating a verbal exchange that preceded the physical altercation.

The Gurugram Police also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Elvish Yadav for attacking YouTuber Sagar Thakur in Gurugram last night. The FIR against Yadav has been filed at Sector 53, Gurugram under Sections 147, 149, 323, and 506 of the IPC, it added..