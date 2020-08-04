Something suspicious in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, NIA, ED must probe the matter: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Amid the raging controversy over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Binay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday (August 4) said that the BMC's decision is wrong.

Dubey added that BMC's move to place Patna City SP Tiwari in quarantine shows that there is something suspicious in Sushant's case. The BJP MP demanded that NIA and Enforcement Directorate must probe the matter. He also urged the Centre to intervene in this case.

"The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious. NIA, Enforcement Directorate must probe the matter. It's high time now, Centre should intervene," Dubey told ANI.

In a related development, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Monday wrote a letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case. Paswan also said that CM Kumar should Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on "misconduct" with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai High Court will on Tuesday (August 4) hear a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant's death case from Mumbai Police to CBI. The PIL will be heard in the presence of a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

It may be recalled that on July 30 the Supreme Court had rejected a PIL seeking transfer of the probe from Mumbai Police to the CBI. The apex court had directed the lawyers to file the PIL at the Bombay High Court if they had something concrete to show in the case. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Sushant, a resident of Patna, reportedly died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.