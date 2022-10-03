Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysore to take part in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday (October 3, 2022) afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The Congress leader will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two-day break.

It will be after a long time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating. She had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, her son, Rahul Gandhi will continue the Karnataka leg of the padayatra from Srirangapatna at 2:30 pm and will end the padayatra near Pandupur in the evening. On October 4 and 5, the padayatra is to remain suspended on the occasion of Ayudhapuja and Dasara. On October 6, Congress will hold a campaign at Adichuchanagiri Mutt.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started from R-Gate Circle, Mysore this morning and entered Mandya district by 9 am. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala and many other Congress leaders joined the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

(With agency inputs)