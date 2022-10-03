NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysore to take part in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon to participate in the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysore to take part in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday (October 3, 2022) afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. The Congress leader will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two-day break.

It will be after a long time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating. She had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, her son, Rahul Gandhi will continue the Karnataka leg of the padayatra from Srirangapatna at 2:30 pm and will end the padayatra near Pandupur in the evening. On October 4 and 5, the padayatra is to remain suspended on the occasion of Ayudhapuja and Dasara. On October 6, Congress will hold a campaign at Adichuchanagiri Mutt.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started from R-Gate Circle, Mysore this morning and entered Mandya district by 9 am. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala and many other Congress leaders joined the yatra. 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day