Udaipur: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Baneshwar Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan on May 16, a day after the party's brainstorming session ends here. The party is organising its "Chintan Shivir" here from May 13 to 15.

The two leaders will address the public meeting on May 16 following the inauguration of a bridge by Sonia Gandhi, said a PTI report citing party sources. Beneshwar Dham is located on the confluence of three rivers--Som, Mahi and Jakham. It is a pilgrimage place for tribal people.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was again in Udaipur to inspect preparations for the Chintan Shivir, adding “The preparations for the Chintan Shivir have started, it will be held on May 13, 14 and 15. Our senior leaders from all over the country will come and we will sit and talk, and whatever decisions will be made, they will come in front of you.”

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party is also convening a meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan`s Jaipur on May 20 and May 21. The move is to strengthen organisation ahead of assembly polls slated this year and in the year 2023 in several states.

The party's national chief JP Nadda will chair the meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address virtually, said an ANI report. The discussions and deliberations regarding the poll preparation for the states scheduled to go to the polls soon would take place in the meeting.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

"A meeting of office bearers from all across the country will be held in Jaipur on May 20 and 21. We will discuss various issues including organisational strength and issues of current importance," BJP Rajasthan in charge Arun Singh told ANI, adding that the agenda of the meeting will not be limited to the topics already decided.

