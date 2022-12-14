'Sonrise' in Tamil Nadu politics: Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in MK Stalin cabinet

Chennai: DMK's youth wing secretary and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin took oath as state minister here on Wednesday. In a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi Stalin at Durbar Hall. Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father and party chief M K Stalin. The number of ministers in the Stalin cabinet now stands at 35.

Tamil Nadu | DMK's youth wing secretary & CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin takes oath as state minister, at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/zR09QCfYIs — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

The 45-year-old Udhayanidhi was congratulated by the state ministers and senior party leaders. Udhayanidhi has been given the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Portfolio. After taking charge, Udayanidhi paid respects to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu the Late CN Annadurai at his memorial.

Sharing his thought on social media, he tweeted, "I thanked and congratulated the ever-leading Hon`ble Chief Minister @mkstalin for giving me the opportunity to participate in the Dravidian model government cabinet that implements social justice programs and protects the welfare of Tamils. I will always work with responsibility without considering it as a position."

The MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu made his electoral debut in the 2021 assembly election in the state. He has also dabbled in films and has acted in several films. Notably, Udhayanidhi`s father Stalin became MLA in 1989 and he was inducted by his father M Karunanidhi into the cabinet in 2006.

'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin's induction in his father MK Stalin-led cabinet is the 'sunrise' moment for ruling DMK workers and avid party supporters but the opposition sees yet another 'sonrise' chapter in the decades old history of the Dravidian party founded by late CN Annadurai. The party is 'unapologetic' about appointing sons and daughters in key posts.

TRB Raaja, a three-time legislator from Mannargudi constituency and son of Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu tweeted, "The power to drive away the darkness is possible only by the sun. Chinnavar (junior) Udhayanidhi Stalin will shine as a new sun in the Tamil Nadu government." Raaja, also DMK IT wing chief wished him to do wonders as a minister.

Udhayanidhi's "down to earth and friendly approach" would help in extending his helping hand to the hidden sports talents of Tamil Nadu in the possible role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Raaja said and exuded confidence this would be the golden era for sports in the state.

Not just the younger crop of DMK leaders, but seniors like TKS Elangovan also welcomed the elevation of the 45- year old Youth Wing leader of the party, one of the two children of the Stalin-Durga couple.

The opposition, however, is not amused with the move and the AIADMK and BJP dubbed it as the "new age dynasty politics and rise of a son once again in DMK." AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan remarked "the prince charming is being made a cabinet minister and in future he will be sworn as a king."

Senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan feels Udhayanidhi joining the Stalin-led cabinet "is going to be a problem for DMK," adding "Nobody in Tamil Nadu appreciates family politics, this would be a setback to them in the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024."

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)